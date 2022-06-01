Boeing (NYSE:BA) has reached out to Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) to discuss potential compensation for failing to deliver its long-delayed 777X aircraft on time, the carrier's CEO told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"There are conversations on what is the impact of the delay," CEO Goh Choon Phong told Bloomberg in an interview. "Obviously, we expect Boeing to help us in the interim to make sure that we continue to be able to deploy the right capacity."

Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) had 31 of the 777Xs on order, but in April, Boeing (BA) delayed deliveries of the jets until 2025, five years later than expected, and said it will not resume production until 2023, leading to speculation that some buyers may cancel orders or switch to Airbus' A350 jets.

Boeing's (BA) outlook has not improved, as delays in FAA approvals and aircraft deliveries add to pressure on the company, Invest Heroes writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.