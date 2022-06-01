Bank of Canada boosts rate by 50 bps to 1.5%, sees inflation rising before easing (updated)
Jun. 01, 2022 10:00 AM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), FXCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As expected, the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1.5%, its second hike of that magnitude as the central bank seeks to tamp down inflation.
- The bank pointed out in its decision on Wednesday that inflation is likely to move higher before it eases. Almost 70% of consumer price index categories now show inflation above 3% it said. " The risk of elevated inflation becoming entrenched has risen," according to its statement. "The Bank will use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to target and keep inflation expectations well anchored." (Updated at 10:14 AM ET)
- That ensures further increases. "With the economy in excess demand, and inflation persisting well above target and expected to move higher in the near term, the Governing Council continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further," the central bank said in a statement.
- Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) rises 0.25% in Wednesday morning trading, and iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) +0.4%.
