ISM Manufacturing rises more than expected in May
Jun. 01, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- May ISM Manufacturing: 56.1 vs. 54.5 expected and 55.4 in April. The datapoint, its second-lowest reading, signals a 24th straight month of economic expansion after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020.
- "The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment. Despite the Employment Index contracting in May, companies improved their progress on addressing moderate-term labor shortages at all tiers of the supply chain, according to Business Survey Committee respondents' comments," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- New orders, production, and backlogs are growing at faster rates; employment contracts, and supplier deliveries are slowing at a slower rate.
- New orders: 55.1 vs. 53.5
- Employment: 49.6 vs. 50.9
- Prices: 82.2 vs. 84.6
- Inventories: 55.9 vs. 51.6
- Production: 54.2 vs. 53.6
- Supplier Deliveries: 65.7 vs. 67.2
- Previously (May 31), Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey turned negative in May