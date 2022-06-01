NeuroSense enrolls first patient in mid-stage ALS trial for its combination therapy PrimeC

Jun. 01, 2022

ALS acronym on colorful wooden cubes

chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

  • NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) on Wednesday said it had enrolled the first patient in its phase 2b trial for its lead drug candidate PrimeC to treat neurodegenerative disease (ALS).
  • NRSN stock +8.5% to $1.53 in morning trade.
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control.
  • NeuroSense's mid-stage ALS trial, called PARADIGM, will enroll 69 people living with the disease in Israel, Italy and the U.S.
  • NRSN expects to complete enrollment by the end of 2022 and to report top-line results in Q2 2023.
  • PrimeC, which has got orphan drug designation from both the U.S. FDA and Europe's drug regulator, is a formulation consisting of specific doses of two FDA-approved drugs, ciprofloxacin and celecoxib.
  • NRSN on Tuesday reported its Q1 results.
