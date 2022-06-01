TG Therapeutics slips as FDA withdraws approval for cancer drug
Jun. 01, 2022 10:08 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is trading lower in the morning hours Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pulled the marketing authorization granted for its lymphoma therapy Ukoniq.
- The decision follows a request made by the company to withdraw the approval and waive its opportunity for a hearing, the FDA said.
- In February, the regulator greenlighted Ukoniq for certain adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) under accelerated approval.
- The agency requires the companies selling drugs with accelerated approvals to conduct post-marketing trials to prove their clinical benefit.
- However, in February, the FDA flagged an increased risk of death with Ukoniq use. In April, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) said it would voluntarily withdraw Ukoniq sales for MZL and FL.
- At the time, the company pulled marketing applications for a therapeutic regimen containing Ukoniq for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).