Top 10 ETF inflow leaders for the month of May

For May, the top ten exchange traded fund inflow leaders amassed a combined $36B worth of investor capital. The top-ten list was dominated by the big three passive index fund leaders: Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Global Advisors, who collectively have roughly $21T assets under management.

See a breakdown of the top ten ETF inflow leaders for the month of May along with their year-to-date price action:

No. 10: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$2.29B, -18.6%.

No. 9: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) +$2.33B, -7.4%.

No. 8: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) +$2.46B, -8.8%.

No. 7: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) +$2.83B, +0.02%.

No. 6: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) +$2.85B, +7.2%.

No. 5: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) +$3.27B, -4.1%.

No. 4: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$3.57B, -13.5%.

No. 3: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) +$3.88B, -7.1%.

No. 2: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) +$5.11B, -13.5%.

No. 1: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) +$7.38B, -13.5%.

All exchange traded fund flow data is per ETF.com.

