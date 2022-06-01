Innovative MedTech gains on appointment of new CEO

Jun. 01, 2022 10:28 AM ETInnovative MedTech Inc. (IMTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Innovative MedTech (OTCPK:IMTH), a healthcare service provider, is trading sharply higher in the morning hours Wednesday after the company named Merle Griff as its new Chief Executive Officer.
  • Dr. Griff replaces Michael Friedman, who will continue to function as the President of Innovative MedTech (OTCPK:IMTH) and a member of its board.
  • An industry veteran with over 35 years of leadership experience, Dr. Griff previously served as CEO of the company’s SarahCare subsidiary.
  • Dr. Griff is the founder of SarahCare, which operates as an adult day care center franchisor with two company-owned centers and 26 franchise locations. Innovative MedTech (OTCPK:IMTH) acquired SarahCare last year.
  • Following the acquisition, Innovative MedTech (OTCPK:IMTH) started trading under its new ticker symbol, and the company increased its focus on senior adult care market.
