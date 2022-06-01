Wood Group to sell Built Environment to WSP in $1.9B deal

Jun. 01, 2022

Oil rig platform

Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Built Environment consulting business to WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) for ~$1.9B, in a deal the U.K. energy services provider said will cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) said upon completion it will consider capital allocation options including the settlement of liabilities, organic and inorganic investments, and shareholder returns which might include restoring its ordinary dividend.

The Built Environment division, which generated $112M in pretax profit last year, provides solutions for environmental risks, climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure and mobility.

Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.17/share on revenues of $6.4B.

