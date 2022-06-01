ServiceNow adds to gains as cloud-software stocks rise in Salesforce's wake

Jun. 01, 2022 10:32 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)CRMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose more than 4% in early trading as the enterprise cloud-computing company continued to march upward in the wake of hitting a 52-week-low in mid-May.
  • As trading progressed, ServiceNow (NOW) was got to as high as $496.98 a share--or more than 22% higher than the stock's 52-week-low of $406.47, which it touched on May 12.
  • Last week, ServiceNow (NOW) used its analyst day to raise its outlook for subscription revenue. The company now expects to report more than $11B in subscription revenue by 2024, up from its earlier target of $10B, and that it will see more than $16B in subscription sales by 2026, compared to a prior forecast of more than $15 billion in revenue.
  • ServiceNow (NOW), and a handful of other cloud-based software companies, also benefitted from strong upbeat reaction to Salesforce's (CRM) earnings report, which sent that company's shares up more than 12% in early trading.
