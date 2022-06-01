OPEC technical committee outcome

Jun. 01, 2022

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ahead of the OPEC ministerial meeting Thursday, the OPEC joint technical committee met Wednesday to discuss global supply / demand balances and forecasts (USO).
  • The group reduced their forecast of oversupply from a 1.9mb/d surplus previously, to a 1.4mb/d surplus; forecasts from the IEA, EIA and OPEC have called for surpluses for most of the year, and OPEC is not ready to change their view, despite almost half a year of significant undersupply.
  • Of note, there was no discussion of suspending Russia's quota, something investors (XLE) are sure to remain focused on during Thursday's meeting of the Ministers.
