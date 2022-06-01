OPEC technical committee outcome
Jun. 01, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- Ahead of the OPEC ministerial meeting Thursday, the OPEC joint technical committee met Wednesday to discuss global supply / demand balances and forecasts (USO).
- The group reduced their forecast of oversupply from a 1.9mb/d surplus previously, to a 1.4mb/d surplus; forecasts from the IEA, EIA and OPEC have called for surpluses for most of the year, and OPEC is not ready to change their view, despite almost half a year of significant undersupply.
- Of note, there was no discussion of suspending Russia's quota, something investors (XLE) are sure to remain focused on during Thursday's meeting of the Ministers.