Coherent/II-VI deal spread narrows on report of progress in China review

Jun. 01, 2022 10:32 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVILITE, NPTNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electronic circuit board production and computer chip fly test by robotic automated machine

Aguus/E+ via Getty Images

  • The deal spread with II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned purchase of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) narrowed after a report of progress with China's antitrust review.
  • Coherent (COHR) and II-VI (IIVI) are reportedly finalizing a market test of a remedy in China, according to traders, who cited a report being circulated.
  • The latest update come after Dealreporter in late April said imminent approval of the transaction wasn't expected as remedies hadn't been finalized. Though a China market test of remedies had gone well, third parties have raised some new issues and have requested additional concessions.
  • Last Month, II-VI (IIVI) and Coherent (COHR) refiled their premerger notification with the FTC after the 1-year expiration of the initial HSR Notification was set to expire at the time.
  • Last Thursday, NeoPhotonics (NPTN) gained amid report of update on Chinese review of Lumentum (LITE) deal.
