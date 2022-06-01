JPMorgan's Dimon says 'storm clouds' are now a 'hurricane down the road'
Jun. 01, 2022
- Addressing the economic outlook, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday, "We're bracing ourselves."
- He's referring to risks tp the economy such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At a previous conference, he called those risks "storm clouds," now he's saying: "It's a hurricane. That hurricane is right there, down the road, and coming our way. We don't know if it's a minor storm or if it's a Superstorm Sandy."
- As for the bank's business, "loan growth looks pretty robust right now," Dimon said during the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
- He explained that the reason for the company to originate loans is to provide an entire range of services to its customers. "Why not just have no people and buy the loan?" he said. "Loans are an outcome of growth."
- In addition, he said net interest income next year will be a "nice kicker" for us.
- Private borrowers may be stranded as financial conditions tighten in response to the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening, he said.
