Toyota Motor U.S. sales fell 27% Y/Y in May

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TMreports U.S. sales declined 27.3% Y/Y to 175,990 vehicles in May vs. -22.7% in April 2022.
  • Toyota division sales slipped 27.4% Y/Y to 154,223 vehicles and Lexus division sales squeezed 26.8% Y/Y to 21,767 vehicles.
  • EPV sales slipped 21.8% Y/Y to to 46,079 units, accounted for 26.2% of total TMNA sales vs. 24.3% year ago.
  • SUV sales -20.8%, Sienna -55.6% and Pickup sales -30.3% for the month.
  • Truck sales -26% and car sales -29.7% for the month.
  • On May 27, the company lowered global production plan for June from prior 850K units to 800K, driven by COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
