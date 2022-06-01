Toyota Motor U.S. sales fell 27% Y/Y in May
Jun. 01, 2022 10:50 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) reports U.S. sales declined 27.3% Y/Y to 175,990 vehicles in May vs. -22.7% in April 2022.
- Toyota division sales slipped 27.4% Y/Y to 154,223 vehicles and Lexus division sales squeezed 26.8% Y/Y to 21,767 vehicles.
- EPV sales slipped 21.8% Y/Y to to 46,079 units, accounted for 26.2% of total TMNA sales vs. 24.3% year ago.
- SUV sales -20.8%, Sienna -55.6% and Pickup sales -30.3% for the month.
- Truck sales -26% and car sales -29.7% for the month.
- On May 27, the company lowered global production plan for June from prior 850K units to 800K, driven by COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.