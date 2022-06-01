Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has slid 19.4% in early Wednesday action after its fourth-quarter earnings report, where an accounting change added some confusion to comparisons.

The company also delayed its annual report filing after identifying a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting. That weakness is tied to the presentation of certain revenue net of license fees and revenue share expense and the classification of certain hosting costs. It's expecting to file the 10-K within the 15-day grace period.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 a share was in line with expectations. Revenue of $184.1 million was up 94% as reported, but up 19% on a pro forma basis (as though it had owned AdColony and Fyber for all of fiscal 2021 and 2022; the businesses were acquired on April 29, 2021, and May 25, 2021, respectively).

On the earnings call, CEO Bill Stone alluded to some weakness the company was seeing: "I think that we're seeing some ad spend softness, as many others have talked about in Europe. I think I kind of equate this time a little bit to when IDFA came out a year ago." The company was insulated more than peers, he says, "because everything that we do has to generate a return on ad spend, so those - we tend to get those dollars in those budgets because we can correlate that dollar directly back to what an advertiser spent with us."

Overall, "we can conclude that our business really saw little impact from the Apple changes. Our iOS share of revenues is now approximately 20% of total revenues, and less than 5% of that is tied to budgets explicitly linked to IDFA."

Its guidance led to some investor confusion, as the company had previously said it would be restating its fiscal 2022 quarters to reflect recognizing revenue on a net basis, for certain product lines of recently acquired businesses, rather than a previous gross basis. (That ended up with no changes to all reported GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income/loss, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow results.)

Digital Turbine now says for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, it sees revenue of $183 million-$187 million (not comparable to previous consensus for $336.5 million), along with non-GAAP EBITDA of $49 million-$51 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.34-0.35 a share (generally in line with consensus for $0.35 a share).

It's not estimating GAAP operating income due to no way to "reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision."

Roth analyst Darren Aftahi notes the soft guidance but pointed out that commentary around SingleTap licensing looks supportive.

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, maintained its Buy rating but cut its price target to the low end of its range - to $40 from $117. That new target currently implies 93% upside.

For more detail, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of the Digital Turbine earnings call.