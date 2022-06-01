Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is putting operations on hold at one of its Italian plants as supply chain issues continue to hamper production.

According to Marco Lomio, local head of the UILM metalworkers union was cited by Reuters as saying that a shortage of chips is the main issue at hand for production slowdowns. He added that the automaker is set to pause operations on June 6 and is not anticipated to restart production until June 11. The shutdown of the Melfi factory marks the third such shutdown for the specific plant thus far in 2022.

Stellantis (STLA +1.0%) has encountered a host of supply chain problems in 2022 outside of Italy as well. This included a shutdown of operations in Russia and the opening of a new plant in Serbia in recent months.

Despite the supply chain problem’s emergence in Italy, shares of the European automaker gained on Wednesday. The modest rise in shares adds to an over 13% gain for the month of May that defied broader market trends.

