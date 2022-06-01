Federal Trade Commission to hold pharma merger and antitrust workshop
- The Federal Trade Commission later in June will hold a two-day workshop to "explore new approaches to enforcing the antitrust laws in the pharmaceutical industry."
- Speakers at the meeting, which will run June 14 and 15, include FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter. In March 2021, Slaughter helped launch a working group that includes competition enforcement agencies in Canada and the U.K. to update approaches of analyzing pharma mergers. The group is now known as the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force.
- The first day will feature plenary sessions on market concentration in the pharmaceutical sector and merger remedies. The second day will look at innovation aspects of pharmaceutical mergers and how conduct by pharmaceutical companies affects merger analysis.
- Key pharma M&A deals so far in 2022 include Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) $11.6B acquisition of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) acqusition of Sierra Oncology (SRRA) for $1.9B, and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) acquisition of Syndesi Therspeutics in an up to $1B deal.