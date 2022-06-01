Levi Strauss & Co. sets higher long-term revenue growth target
Jun. 01, 2022 11:12 AM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted a guidance update ahead of management presentations at an Investor Day event at the company's New York City Showroom.
- Levi Strauss (LEVI) reaffirmed prior expectations for FY22 revenue growth of 11% to 13% and adjusted EPS of $1.50 to to $1.56 vs. $1.54 consensus
- “We are emerging from the pandemic a much stronger, more profitable company than we were at the time of our IPO in 2019, having made meaningful progress on executing our strategy and diversifying our portfolio," noted CEO Chip Bergh.
- Bergh said the apparel giant is entering the next phase of growth with strong momentum, proven execution and a bold strategy to increase profitable top-line growth annually by 6% to 8%. That is higher than the prior outlook for 4% to 6% revenue growth. LEVI also sees growing the direct-to-consumer business to 55% of revenue and nearly doubling the women’s business.
- Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) were halted just ahead of the announcement.
