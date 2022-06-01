FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) stock rose ~10% on June 1, after the company reported its Q1 results a day ago.

Q1 net revenues rose +15.8% Y/Y to ~RMB2.45B. The Shanghai-based company said the rise was mainly due to due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees and post facilitation service fees.

Loan facilitation service fees grew +31.5% Y/Y to RMB1B, mainly due to the increase in transaction volume, partially offset by the decrease in service fee rates.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by +102.5% Y/Y to RMB458.4M, mainly due to the increase in outstanding loans served by the company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees, FinVolution (FINV) said in its May 31 earnings release.

Q1 total transaction volume grew +48.1% Y/Y to RMB39.7B.

However, non-GAAP net profit declined -8.85% Y/Y to ~RMB554.36M.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 24.6%, compared to 31.8% in Q1 2021.

The company added that total outstanding principal of loans rose +65.5% Y/Y to RMB53.8B as of March 31, 2022.

Outlook:

FinVolution (FINV) gave a cautious view on its operations due to COVID-19's resurgence in China since the beginning of 2022.

The company expects its transaction volume in Q2 2022, to be in the range of RMB40B to RMB41B, representing a Y/Y growth of 19.8% to 22.8%.

In its Q4 earnings release in March, the company had said that for 2022 it expects transaction volume of RMB 175B-RMB 180B, a Y/Y increase of 27.4%-31.0%.