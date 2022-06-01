Tempur Sealy declines 6% on Piper Sandler downgrading to Neutral, PT cut to $28

Closeup profile side view of woman hand showing white arrow pointing down, downgrade.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

  • The stock has dropped about 37% over the last one year and holds a market cap of $4.73B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.