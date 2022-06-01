Tempur Sealy declines 6% on Piper Sandler downgrading to Neutral, PT cut to $28
Jun. 01, 2022
- Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith downgraded Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX -6.1%) to Neutral from Overweight with price target of $28, down from $36.
- Memorial Day weekend suggest a disappointing selling period, with analyst suggesting several challenged months ahead for the industry.
- Keith writes, ''The checks suggest that is gaining significant market share, but the "best house in a bad neighborhood" does not present an attractive opportunity for the coming months."
- The stock has dropped about 37% over the last one year and holds a market cap of $4.73B.