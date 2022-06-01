White House to adjust ethanol blending cap retroactively to reflect actual results

  • The White House mandates the blending requirement for food-based fuels into the gasoline pool; however, the mandates are released at irregular intervals and in unpredictable quantities.
  • In December 2021, the government proposed refiners either blend ethanol or buy credits for 13.32b gallons of product sold in 2021; however, final figures show the US consumed 13.94b gallons of the fuel last year.
  • As a result, the administration is likely to lift the prior guidance, instituting a higher "requirement," according to sources cited by Reuters.
  • The step could impact some credit carryforwards for refiners (PBF) (DK) (PARR); however, it would be unlikely that the 2021 final mandate impacts future guidance.
  • The White House has already lifted the cap on summer ethanol blend for summer 2022, in hopes of lowering prices at the pump (USO).
