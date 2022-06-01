Kia Motors America sales dropped 27.8% in May
Jun. 01, 2022
- Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports sales plunged 27.8% Y/Y to 57,941 units.
- Sales of Kia's electrified models were up 132% over the previous May record set in 2021 and up 5% over the all-time monthly sales record for the vehicle category set in March of 2022.
- "Kia's electrified vehicle sales remain strong and are contributing to the brand's path to another successful year," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the continued popularity of the EV6 and Niro, coupled with early robust interest in the Sportage hybrid, we are confidently 'on target' and expect to see momentum continue throughout the summer sales season."