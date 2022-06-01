News Corp. closes $295 million acquisition of Base Chemicals

Jun. 01, 2022 11:25 AM ETNews Corporation (NWS), NWSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) has closed its $295 million acquisition of the Base Chemicals business from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  • It will add the business under the name Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, a Dow Jones company.
  • UK antitrust regulators had required IHS Markit to divest the Oil Price Information Service and Base Chemicals as part of its merger with S&P Global. News Corp. had acquired OPIS in February, when IHS Markit and S&P Global wrapped their merger.
  • In connection with the all-cash deal, News Corp. expects a step-up in tax basis ending up with an annual deduction for the next 15 years at an estimated tax benefit of $46 million in present value.
  • In its most recent fiscal year (ended Nov. 30), Base Chemicals generated about $65 million in geographically diverse revenues.
