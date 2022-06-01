FinVolution stock climbs after Q1 earnings, take rate outlook, Citi upgrade
Jun. 01, 2022 11:30 AM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FinVolution (NYSE:FINV) stock is jumping 7% in Wednesday late morning trading after the company posted Q1 earnings and reiterated its full-year loan volume target of RMB 17.5B-RMB 180B.
- Citigroup analyst Julia Cheung, though, upgraded the Chinese fintech to Buy on its improved take rate outlook. Management guided a net take rate of ~3.7%-3.8% for FY2022 on the back of 24% loan pricing, up from its previous outlook of 3.6% take rate and 23% loan pricing, the analyst said. Operating efficiency and funding costs may provide room for improvement, she added.
- Cheung's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
