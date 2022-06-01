Helius stock soars 38% on launch of patient program for neuromodulation stimulator therapy
Jun. 01, 2022 11:36 AM ETHelius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock rose ~38% on June 1 after the company said it launched its Patient Therapy Access Program (PTAP).
- Helius said PTAP will provide qualifying patients access to on-label Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) therapy at a significantly reduced price.
- PoNS is indicated in the U.S. for use as a short-term treatment of walking issue in adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS) and is available by prescription only, Helius said in a June 1 press release.
- "With the proper prescription and a letter of medical necessity, people struggling with MS in the U.S. will be able to access PoNS Therapy at a greatly reduced price," said Helius President and CEO Dane Andreeff.
- The company noted that PTAP is currently available and expected to run through Dec. 31.