AbbVie JAK inhibitor meets main goal in late-stage trials for arthritic disorders
Jun. 01, 2022 11:35 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said on Wednesday that its oral JAK inhibitor upadacitinib (Rinvoq) reached the primary endpoint versus placebo in a late-stage program targeted at certain adult patients with axial spondyloarthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis.
- The SELECT-AXIS 2 Phase 3 program for upadacitinib comprised two separate studies that involved more than 700 patients.
- Study 2 targeted active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) while Study 1 addressed treatment-refractory active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) with an inadequate response (IR) to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs).
- Both trials met the primary endpoint of the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society 40 percent response criteria (ASAS40), a measure of disease severity, at week 14, the company said. The drug was found to have no new safety risks compared to its known safety profile.
- Upadacitinib is already approved for multiple inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.
- AbbVie (ABBV) shared the topline results of Study 2 in October.