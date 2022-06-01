Lithium stocks show weakness in Wednesday's trading after Goldman Sachs predicted that prices of the commodity will decline sharply over the next two years: (NYSE:LTHM) -14.3%, (NASDAQ:PLL) -14.2%, (ALB) -10.2%, (LAC) -8.8%, (SQM) -5.6%; ETF: (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Battery metal prices have been rising consistently in recent years, and prices have been supported by the battery sector's strong demand prospects and clear ESG benefits, but Goldman strategists say the bull market has peaked.

Goldman forecasts a sharp correction in prices, with lithium falling from $53,982/metric ton in 2022 to $16,372/ton in 2023, cobalt from $78.5K/ton in 2022 to $59.5K/ton in 2023, and nickel from $31K/ton in 2022 to $30,250/ton in 2023.

Through 2025, the bank expects a 33% Y/Y increase in lithium supply, a 14% rise in cobalt and 8% in nickel, compared with annual demand growth rates of 27%, 11% and 7%, respectively.

Goldman believes demand will remain strong from the electric vehicle and battery storage sector for the three key metals, but the bump in supply likely will trigger "a multi-year softening path for fundamentals," with all three metals shifting to sustained surplus over the next 1-2 years, "which means materially lower price levels."

Albemarle (ALB) shares gained 35% in May, making the company the S&P 500's top performer for the month.