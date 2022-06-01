3M (NYSE:MMM) -2% in Wednesday's trading after warning of a $300M hit to revenues and a $0.30/share drag on earnings in the current quarter, as China's COVID lockdowns hurt demand and exacerbate supply chain challenges, CEO Michael Roman told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Reuters reports.

The CEO's comments came a month after 3M said China's lockdowns and the Ukraine crisis had slowed sales in April.

Roman also warned of impacts to the automotive and electronics end markets due to chip shortages driven by supply chain snags.

"The outlook for automotive build rates is about 4% year-over-year improvement. We started the year at 9%," Roman said.

But 3M (MMM) is "able to offset [inflation] with price and sourcing actions and productivity and yield, and that's how we're managing it," Roman also said.

3M (MMM) is "not as safe as you first think," as rising raw material prices and declining manufacturing productivity create headwinds for the company, Bela Lakos writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.