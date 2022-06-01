Hot Stocks: HPQ, CAE rise on earnings; SPWH falls; TPX drops on downgrade

Earnings news represented a key driver in Wednesday's midday action. HP (NYSE:HPQ) and CAE (CAE) both rallied after releasing their respective financial figures.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) dropped after including disappointing guidance in its latest quarterly update. In other news, Tempur Sealy (TPX) dropped on a cautious analyst comment.

Gainers

HP (HPQ) received buying interest following the release of its quarterly results. Shares of the computer and printer maker rose about 2% on better-than-expected Q2 results.

HPQ said its revenue rose nearly 4% from last year to reach $16.5B, exceeding projections by $310M. The company also raised the low end of its full-year earnings guidance, saying it now sees a profit of $4.24 to $4.38 per share. Analysts are looking for a figure of around $4.26 per share.

Financial figures also inspired midday gains in CAE (CAE), which rallied almost 7% after reporting a surge in quarterly earnings. Revenue climbed almost 7%.

Decliners

Earnings news triggered selling in Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH). The outdoor sporting goods retailer surpassed expectations with its Q1 results but issued a disappointing forecast.

The company predicted Q2 sales of $330M-$350M, below the $361M that analysts were targeting. Hurt by the forecast, shares plunged 10% in midday trading.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) also retreated in intraday action, dragged down by a cautious take from Piper Sandler. The firm downgraded the mattress maker to Neutral from Overweight, citing data from Memorial Day weekend, which pointed to a disappointing selling period.

TPX dropped almost 6% on the news.

