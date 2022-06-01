Honda Motors U.S. sales slipped 57.3% Y/Y in May
Jun. 01, 2022 12:09 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC) reports U.S. sales slipped 57.3% Y/Y to 75,491 units in May.
- Car sales -67.3 Y/Y and trucks sales -50.7% Y/Y for the month.
- YTD U.S. sales fell 36% Y/Y to 435,159 units. Car sales -41.2Y/Y and trucks sales -33% Y/Y.
- Sales in the Honda division down 56.5% Y/Y to 69,031 units in May: Cars -67.7% Y/Y and Trucks -48.6% Y/Y.
- Acura sales for the month -64.4% Y/Y to 6,460 units: Cars -61.4% and Trucks -65.7%.
- HR-V continues strong sales with 11,250 units for the month with highly anticipated 2023 HR-V going on sale June 7.
- CR-V sales plunged 59.2% Y/Y to 17,158 units.
- Electrified vehicles sales fell 24.8% Y/Y to 8,970 units.
