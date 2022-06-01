Honda Motors U.S. sales slipped 57.3% Y/Y in May

Jun. 01, 2022 12:09 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Honda Motor Co. Logo and Sign. Honda Manufactures Among the Most Reliable Cars in the World I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Honda Motors (NYSE:HMC) reports U.S. sales slipped 57.3% Y/Y to 75,491 units in May.
  • Car sales -67.3 Y/Y and trucks sales -50.7% Y/Y for the month.
  • YTD U.S. sales fell 36% Y/Y to 435,159 units. Car sales -41.2Y/Y and trucks sales -33% Y/Y.
  • Sales in the Honda division down 56.5% Y/Y to 69,031 units in May: Cars -67.7% Y/Y and Trucks -48.6% Y/Y.
  • Acura sales for the month -64.4% Y/Y to 6,460 units: Cars -61.4% and Trucks -65.7%.
  • HR-V continues strong sales with 11,250 units for the month with highly anticipated 2023 HR-V going on sale June 7.
  • CR-V sales plunged 59.2% Y/Y to 17,158 units.
  • Electrified vehicles sales fell 24.8% Y/Y to 8,970 units.
