Bond ETFs fall as Treasury yields pop
Bond yields push higher on Wednesday afternoon adding pressure to the already struggling bond exchange traded funds that are linked to moves in the U.S. Treasury market.
A handful of key ETFs that are sensitive to the fluctuation in yields are listed below along with their daily price action:
The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) -0.4%, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) -0.5%, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) -0.2%, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) -0.5%, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) -0.5%, iShares Core U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) -0.3%, and the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) -0.4%.
Bigger picture, in 2022 AGG is -9.2%, BND -9.5%, TLT -19.6%, IEI -6.6%, IEF -10%, GOVT -8.6%, and SCHZ -9.5%.
In the bond market, yields and prices move inversely to each other. As a result, an increase in yields will cause related bond funds to fall.
With regards to yields, the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield finds itself sitting at 2.93% and is up 9 basis points on the session and 140 basis points since the start of the year. The 10-year yield challenged 3% earlier this year.
Additionally, the U.S. 2-Year Treasury yield has risen 13 basis points on Wednesday to 2.66%. It is also up 190 basis points in 2022.
The focus on the bond market brings up the question of where Treasury yields are headed as the Fed embarks on quantitative tightening.