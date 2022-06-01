Legend Biotech clinical hold on CAR-T lymphoma candidate lifted by FDA
Jun. 01, 2022 12:13 PM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has lifted a clinical hold on a phase 1 trial of Legend Biotech's (NASDAQ:LEGN) LB1901, a CAR-T candidate for relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma.
- In its Q1 2022 earnings results, the biotech said the lift occurred on May 25.
- The hold was initially placed in February after a single patient that was dosed experienced low CD4+ T-cell counts.
- In May, Legend (LEGN) and partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won conditional approval of CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma in the European Union.