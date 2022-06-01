UBS called Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL -0.8%) a high conviction pick after walking away impressed from a meeting from management.

Key takeaways include that cotton is not as big an issue as the market thinks and that growth in GIL's activewear segment is being powered by strong secular trends such as near-shoring, casualization, comfort, and personalization.

Notably, UBS does not think the market fully appreciates GIL's dominant industry position.

UBS' number-crunching on GIL: "We forecast an 8% 4-yr. EPS CAGR. If the market applies a 15x FY2 P/E, a multiple below GIL's 5-yr. avg., to our $3.50 FY24 EPS estimate, the stock would rise to our $54 price target."

UBS has a Buy rating on Gildan along with the $54 PT. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GIL is also flashing Buy and ranks in the top 15% of all consumer discretionary stocks.