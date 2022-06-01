Acme United acquires assets of New Hampshire first aid kits maker
Jun. 01, 2022 12:16 PM ETAcme United Corporation (ACU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Acme United (NYSE:ACU) has acquired the assets of Keene, New Hampshire-based Live Safely Products, dba Safety Made.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to be accretive immediately.
- Safety Made manufactures first aid kits for the promotional products industry. The business generated revenues of ~$4.9M and EBITDA of ~$1.2M in 2021.
- Founders and management of Safety Made will be joining Acme United as part of the deal. The company employs 24 people.
- CEO Walter Johnsen stated, "We believe the acquisition of Safety Made provides a platform to expand sales of personalized products to many of Acme United's domestic and global customers. Although its primary business today is in first aid, we see opportunities in all our product ranges."