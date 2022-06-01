Twitter sale to Musk said to see potential national security concerns
Jun. 01, 2022 12:17 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) $44 billion sale to Elon Musk is said to have drawn the interest of regulators on potential national security concerns due to some foreign investor involvement.
- Some of the foreign backers of the proposed Twitter (TWTR) deal have drawn interest from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, according to an earlier report in the Washington Post on Wednesday, which cited people briefed on the inquiry.
- Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al Saud agreed to roll his stake in Twitter (TWTR) into Musk's purchase, Alwaleed confirmed earlier last month. Alwaleed committed just under 35 million shares into the deal.
- Chinese crypto firm Binance, the world's largest crypto currency exchange, is also one of the investors helping finance the Twitter (TWTR) purchase.
- Not only is CFIUS reportedly looking at the transaction, but the deal is also under SEC scrutiny.