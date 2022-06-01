Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) -4.2% in Wednesday's trading after RBC Capital cut shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $13 price target, slashed from $25, as weak auto demand clouds the outlook for platinum group metals.

While Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW) "remains an attractive investment in the medium term, operational uncertainties, weaker PGM markets and the impact of cost inflation leave the outlook more balanced in the short term," RBC's Tyler Broda writes.

The analyst expects auto sales will stay challenged in 2022 given supply constraints and the impact of inflation on consumers, while PGM prices likely will remain soft through 2022, but inflation adds pressure on the bottom line.

The South African PGM business is currently undergoing wage negotiations that Broda believes could prove difficult, making Sibanye (SBSW) more exposed to cost inflation than peers.

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW) recently reported big drops in Q1 adjusted EBITDA and its South African gold production.