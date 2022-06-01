Payoneer adds Optty BNPL integration platform to its merchant ecosystem
Jun. 01, 2022 12:29 PM ETPayoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)KLAR, GRAB, AFRM, SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) is offering Optty, a Buy Now, Pay Later integration platform, to its ecosystem of merchants through its Payments Platform, the two companies said Wednesday.
- Oppty said its product is increasingly being adopted by business-to-business payment gateways and payment service providers to meet increasing demand for multiple BNPLs.
- Oppty is available in more than 59 countries and 36 currencies. It has 185 global integrations with 41 BNPL solutions including Block's (SQ) Afterpay, Affirm (AFRM), Grab (GRAB), Klarna (KLAR), Scalapay and Zip.
