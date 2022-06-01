Calavo Growers Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $316.85M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.