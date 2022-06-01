Stimulus measures announced by the Shanghai government on Tuesday should help a number of automakers, per analysts in the region.

In a list of 50 new measures to stoke the economy as it emerges from lockdowns, the government focused on promoting greater consumption. Primary among these promotions were increased quotas for passenger car license plates and reductions in taxes for passenger car purchases. The reductions add to increased focus on bringing EVs to the broader population outside of wealthy urban centers. For passenger cars broadly, the purchase tax will be cut in half to 5% for cars up to a purchase price of 300,000 yuan ($44,867).

“Based on the announcement, we consider that this preferential policy covers the vast majority of ICEs, so the scope exceeds market expectations,” CLSA Ltd. analyst Aaron Li wrote in a note to clients. “Combined with recently introduced auto purchase subsidy policy and the policy of ‘Automobiles Go to Countryside,’ we expect auto sales to pick up and the whole industry to post marginal recovery.”

He stressed that the tax exemptions are particularly promising for ICE manufacturers given the typical, and expected, accommodation for electric vehicles in contrast to ICE cars. In total, CLSA estimates that 83% of passenger cars sold in the region will see some benefit from the new policies.

Li cited joint ventures including major foreign manufacturers like Honda (NYSE:HMC), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) as the largest beneficiaries. Additionally, domestic manufacturers like Geely, Changan Auto, GWM, and SAIC were suggested as winners from the new policy given its tailwinds to fuel-powered vehicles.

The new policies could be especially significant for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.4%) given its stated goal of growing sales and operations in the country despite political pressures. In its latest annual report, the Wolfsburg, Germany based automaker commented that China remains its "most important single-country market."

That said, Li indicated that stimuli will likely also aid EV leaders like Li Auto (LI +0.8%), XPeng (XPEV -3.0%), and NIO (NIO +2.1%) as overall consumption is the key aim of the policy. Abetted by the “Go to the Countryside” push and subsidies that remain in play, the EV market could also be set for recovery from lockdown tamps.

