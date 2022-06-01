Emmerich reportedly exiting role atop Warner Bros. studio; MGM vets to take over
Jun. 01, 2022 12:47 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Toby Emmerich is exiting his role in charge of Warner Bros. movies, according to media reports, signaling the next big change for the media company after WarnerMedia's combination with Discovery into Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD).
- Emmerich will leave the position of chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group after leading the studio through a pair of shakeups in recent years: the Warner Bros. sale to AT&T, and the new Discovery combination. He stayed put through a number of Warner Bros. ownership changes for more than two decades.
- Warner Bros. is reportedly set to name two co-chairs of its Picture Group: Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, both of whom led MGM Studios before its sale to Amazon.com, and whose contracts are up within weeks.
- Emmerich is likely to receive a production deal with WB as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looks to put his own mark on studio leadership.