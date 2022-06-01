Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) jumps to a new 52-week high, +4% in Wednesday's trading, after BTIG upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $60 price target, as the merger with Maersk Drilling nears completion.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis expects to see a post-merger "catch-up trade" in Noble (NE) after lagging direct peer Valaris, believing "we are in the early innings of the ongoing offshore drilling recovery."

"The offshore drilling recovery continues to gain momentum with leading edge drillship dayrates continuing to push higher with spot work in the US Gulf now in the $400K range, up ~75% vs. last May," Lewis writes, adding that while rigs remain on the sidelines, the bulk of the rigs require $50M-plus in reactivation capex which should continue to push pricing higher in other major basins including West Africa and South America.

Noble Corp. (NE) said recently that it offered to sell as many as five jack-up rigs to help satisfy U.K. regulator's concerns over its acquisition of Maersk Drilling.