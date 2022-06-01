AmerisourceBergen shares down slightly as pharma wholesaler holds investor day
Jun. 01, 2022 1:00 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)WBABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares are down ~4% in Wednesday afternoon trading as the company provided future projections at its investors day.
- The pharma wholesaler reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2022 of $10.80 – $11.05 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
- AmerisourceBergen sees adjusted operating income long-term growth of 5%-8% and adjusted diluted EPS growing at 8%-12%.
- In addition, the company is guiding toward adjusted free cash flow of $2B-$2.5B this fiscal year. CFO Jim Cleary said that the free cash flow will help to pay down two-thirds of the Alliance Healthcare acquisition debt by March 2023.
- AmerisourceBergen (ABC) will provide FY23 guidance in November.
- The company also announced $1B in share buybacks.