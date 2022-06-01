May's late stock rally provides a template for 2022 - J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic

Stock bears were premature with their victory laps at the start of last month amid short-selling and negative feedback loops, J.P. Morgan global strategist Marko Kolanovic says.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed out May flat, while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) fell 1.7%.

"As the market got into oversold conditions, it didn’t take much to completely reverse losses - there were measured comments from the Fed (Bostic), and management of financial institutions giving hope that a policy error and recession may be avoided," Kolanovic wrote in a note Wednesday. "Corporate buybacks kicked in post earnings (and will persist for the year at a record level of $1.2Tr annualized) and fixed weight portfolio rebalances in the last week of the month."

"Of course, some shorts were also forced to close, producing the strongest rally since 2020," he said. "We believe that this will be a template for the whole year, in the sense that the market sold off in the first half of the year and will be followed by a gradual recovery in the second half."

"We remain positive on risky assets due to near record-low positioning, bearish sentiment, and our view that there will be no recession given supports from US consumers, global post-COVID reopening, and China stimulus and recovery."

"This out of consensus positive view is not to say that we advocate indiscriminate buying of broad equity markets," he added. "Currently, there is a tremendous dispersion of performance and valuation, and hence opportunities for outperformance."

"Some market segments (defensives, staples, etc.) are trading near all-time-high relative valuations, while other market segments (e.g., innovation, China ADRs, small caps, energy, biotech, etc.) are trading near all-time-low relative valuations. For this reason, we think the most attractive investment opportunities are in these oversold sectors that provide asymmetric upside."

