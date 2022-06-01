Cowen believes widespread monkeypox outbreak unlikely, highlights revenue opportunities

Cowen believes a widespread monkeypox outbreak is unlikely, and that existing vaccines and drugs can contain the recent rise in cases.

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in May, mostly in Europe. The disease is usually found in Africa. It is usually a mild illness that spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

In a brief prepared on Wednesday, Cowen also said that the disease can be contained with the existing manufacturing capacity of vaccines and drugs.

Cowen highlighted two vaccines - Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) Jynneos and Emergent BioSolutions' (EBS) ACAM2000 - along with SIGA Technologies' (SIGA) drug TPOXX and Chimerix's (CMRX) oral antiviral Tembexa as revenue opportunities.

Cowen believes that Jynneos and ACAM2000 have significant opportunity if EU countries decided to create and maintain a large stockpile of vaccines.

On TPOXX and Tembexa, Cowen said it anticipates some EU procurement, but estimates that these purchases can be much smaller than that for vaccines.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday calmed fears that the monkeypox outbreak would become a pandemic, leading to a selloff in shares of SIGA and other companies that have benefitted from the rise in cases.