Coty looks for Kardashian boost with new skincare product launch
Jun. 01, 2022 Coty Inc. (COTY)
- Coty's (NYSE:COTY -0.6%) partnership with Kim Kardashian will be off and running later this month with the introduction of the new Skkn By Kim skincare collection
- The company said Skkn By Kim was born out of Kardashian's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare.
- Skkn By Kim will formally launch on June 21 through a new U.S. direct-to-consumer website. The site is being set up to be the go-to destination for all new product launches and will also feature tutorials and special collections.
- The Skkn By Kim collection features nine core products, developed to deliver effective results through clean and uncompromising high-performance formulas.
