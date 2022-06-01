Coty looks for Kardashian boost with new skincare product launch

Jun. 01, 2022 1:38 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 12

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Coty's (NYSE:COTY -0.6%) partnership with Kim Kardashian will be off and running later this month with the introduction of the new Skkn By Kim skincare collection
  • The company said Skkn By Kim was born out of Kardashian's dream to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare.
  • Skkn By Kim will formally launch on June 21 through a new U.S. direct-to-consumer website. The site is being set up to be the go-to destination for all new product launches and will also feature tutorials and special collections.
  • The Skkn By Kim collection features nine core products, developed to deliver effective results through clean and uncompromising high-performance formulas.
  • Sector watch: People are going out again - these stocks are soaring
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.