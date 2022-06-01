Subaru of America sales down ~25% in May

Jun. 01, 2022 1:39 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)FUJHFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reported sales fell 24.8% Y/Y to 42,526 vehicle.
  • YTD sales down 20.8% Y/Y to 220,620 units.
  • Outback was a top performer with 14,724 sales for the month. Ascent sales increased 25.3% Y/Y.
  • The company continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.
  • "We're continuing to see supply chain challenges across the industry, and we are focused on delivering the top-notch vehicles and standout customer experience that Subaru is renowned for," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "The Subaru Outback captured car-buyers' attention in May as they seek out safe, family-friendly vehicles that also boast a sense of fun."
