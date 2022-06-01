Rate hikes of 50-bp per meeting is 'good path for now', St. Louis Fed's Bullard says

Raising the federal funds rate target range by 50 basis points per meeting is "a good path for now," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said at an Economic Club of Memphis event.

The Fed's forward guidance has already helped, he added, noting that the market is pricing in some of the expected Fed actions.

The concern is that inflation expectations "will get away from us." Looking at current inflation measures, the U.S. could be "on the precipice of" unmoored inflation expectations. "That's why it's important for the Fed to act," Bullard said.

He points out that the labor market continues to stay strong and "real-time indicators of U.S. GDP growth suggest continued expansion in quarters ahead." When asked about the risk of recession, Bullard said, "I'm not sure recession probabilities are all that high."

Quantitative tightening will cause some volatility. "You can't expect to tighten without (asset) re-pricing," Bullard said. "We are experiencing some disruption. But if we are unable to bring inflation under control we could be in for a very long haul.

Sales of assets from the Fed's balance sheet aren't under consideration at this point, he said. Right now, shrinking the balance sheet will come from securities maturing.

On the status of the U.S. dollar: It will remain the reserve currency for the foreseeable future.

Update at 1:50 PM ET: He sees a minimum rate of 3.5% to get inflation under control, and has called for higher than that. "We'd like to get there and sooner," he said. Bullard warned about going too slow, "because inflation is here now."

Event ends at 1:54 PM ET.

Earlier Wednesday, JPMorgan's Dimon said 'storm clouds' have turned in to a 'hurricane' due to risks from the Ukraine war and the Fed's tightening cycle.