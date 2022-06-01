LexinFintech falls as downgraded to Sell from Outperform at CLSA, Citi

Jun. 01, 2022 1:51 PM ETLXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Citi analyst Julia Cheung downgraded LexinFintech (LX -6.9%) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $2.44, down from $4.29, citing a "dimmer near-term earnings outlook" after the company reported Q1 results and full-year guidance.
  • Also, CLSA analyst Ethan Wang has also downgraded to Sell from Outperform.
  • Despite "soft" loan volume growth in Q1, LexinFintech maintained its loan origination volume growth for 2022 at 10% year-over-year.
  • Since the start of 2022, LexinFintech shares were down around 51%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 84%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says Hold.
