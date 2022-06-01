Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) new 30K-square foot store at a mall in Glendale, California is attracting attention as something different from the retail giant.

The first Amazon Style store features 40 fitting rooms equipped with touchscreens to help shoppers with their apparel decisions. Amazon designed the store with tech features, including machine-learning algorithms designed to generate real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop.

Amazon (AMZN) has not made a decision yet if the concept store will be rolled out to other locations.

Amazon's brick-and-mortar history includes initially launching bookstores in 2015, then vaulting into the grocery space by acquiring upscale brand Whole Foods in 2017. Other AMZN store formats include grab-and-go convenience outlets.

The Amazon store concept could be another headwind for mall stocks such as Gap (GPS), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Torrid (CURV), Victoria's Secret (VSCO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), and Guess (GES).

Read why Seeking Alpha author Khaveen Investments called Amazon a mega-cap stock at a bargain price.