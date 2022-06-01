Fed's Beige Book indicates slowing economic growth in several districts

Overall, the U.S. economy continued to grow in recent weeks, with most Federal Reserve districts "indicating slight to modest growth," according to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. That's down from the "moderate" activity reported in April.

Effects of higher interest rates and inflation are beginning to show up. Four districts noted that the pace of growth had slowed since the prior period. "Retail contacts noted some softening as consumers faced higher prices, and residential real estate contacts observed weakness as buyers faced high prices and rising interest rates," the report said. Note that information for the Beige Book was collected on or before May 23.

Perhaps more notable, eight of the Fed's 12 districts said expectations of future growth had diminished. Contacts in three of those districts specifically voiced concerns about a recession.

Other concerns mentioned include continued supply chain disruptions, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases, especially in the Northeast.

Labor markets remained tight and "worker shortages continued to force many firms to operate below capacity." In response, firms continued to use automation, offer more job flexibility, and increase wages. In a few districts, though wage rate increases were leveling off or edging down.

On the price front, about half of the districts said contacts were maintaining pricing power and were able to pass costs on to clients and consumers, often with fuel surcharges. More than half of the districts though reported some customer pushback, such as smaller volume purchases or substituting less expensive brands.

