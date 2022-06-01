Interactive Brokers reports 4% M/M growth in May DARTs
Jun. 01, 2022 Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR)
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported 2.297M in May Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 2% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
- Ending client equity of $314.6B (-10% Y/Y, -3% M/M), mainly due to an omnibus broker that is now using a trust company for custody.
- Ending client margin loan balances of $44.2B (-3% Y/Y, -6% M/M).
- Ending client credit balances of $91.8B, including $2.2B in insured bank deposit sweeps, which is 14% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
- While it has 1.89M client accounts (+36% Y/Y, +2% M/M), it reported 274 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.