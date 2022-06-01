Interactive Brokers reports 4% M/M growth in May DARTs

Jun. 01, 2022 2:21 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

Hand of businessman drawing graphs growth of business, planning and strategy on modern virtual interface screen.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported 2.297M in May Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), 2% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $314.6B (-10% Y/Y, -3% M/M), mainly due to an omnibus broker that is now using a trust company for custody.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $44.2B (-3% Y/Y, -6% M/M).
  • Ending client credit balances of $91.8B, including $2.2B in insured bank deposit sweeps, which is 14% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • While it has 1.89M client accounts (+36% Y/Y, +2% M/M), it reported 274 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.